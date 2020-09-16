Air safety bill prompted by 737 Max flaws pulled before vote

The chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce committee abruptly halted plans to vote Wednesday on a bipartisan aviation safety bill crafted in the wake of two Boeing 737 Max crashes, citing “unresolved issues” among committee rank and file.

Commerce, Science and Transportation Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and ranking member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., introduced the bill in June, which sought to reduce the influence of aircraft makers like Boeing on the Federal Aviation Administration's aircraft certification process. The bill marked the most significant legislative reaction to the 2018 and 2019 Boeing 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

But Wicker announced Wednesday that he had pulled the bill off the agenda.

“Our postponement today amounts to a setback,” he said. “But I reiterate my willingness to work in good faith on any proposal with any member of this committee.”

[House committee: FAA, Boeing cultures led to 737 Max disasters]