When ‘Jeopardy!’ messes with politics, Washington collectively groans

Sometimes it can seem like “Jeopardy!” contestants are blissfully unaware of politics, gliding along in their own world night after night.

“Congress has this many House members,” went a clue a couple years ago. “What is 438?” one player guessed.

No one laughed, and if host Alex Trebek cried a little inside, his face didn’t show it. The longtime host, now battling pancreatic cancer, has seen much worse. He remained calm in recent seasons as various contestants proved exactly how little they knew about the legislative branch.

They couldn’t name the chair of the House Intelligence Committee (Adam Schiff). They failed to identify a senator from Nebraska (Ben Sasse).

They even botched an answer meant less for Congress-watchers and more for lovers of wordplay: “The last names of these 2 current senators, one from Virginia & one from Massachusetts, are anagrams of each other.”