Senate joins House in not deferring payroll taxes for staff

The Senate will join the House in opting out of the payroll tax deferral option touted by President Donald Trump.

“My belief is that we are, we are not moving forward with the payroll tax deferral in the Senate,” Senate Rules and Administration Chairman Roy Blunt said Tuesday.

Blunt, a Missouri Republican, was asked about concerns noted last week by the Senate Disbursing Office about the ability of payroll software and systems to even implement such a change in tax withholding.

“I don’t know that it is totally because of the technical issue, but I do think we’d have to go in and go to every account,” Blunt said. “My understanding is we’re not going to do it, and the House isn’t either. Nor is the Supreme Court.”

Under the terms of the deferral announced by the president, employers may defer collection of payroll taxes from September through the end of the year, but under current policy the deferred taxes would need to be collected early in 2021. Trump has said that if he is re-elected the taxes will be forgiven, but that would require congressional action.