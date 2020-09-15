Report: Hackers aimed at manufacturing firms during pandemic

In the first six months of the year, as most of the world shut down because of COVID-19 and workers everywhere shifted to working remotely, online criminals and state-backed hackers got busy breaking into computer networks, especially those of manufacturing, technology and telecom companies.

Indeed, hackers worked at a greater pace than they did all of last year, according to cybersecurity research firm CrowdStrike.

Companies in as many as 27 different industries fell victim to the hackers, nearly double the number of industries that were targeted in all of 2019, CrowdStrike said in a report made public Tuesday.