What to watch in Delaware’s primaries this week

The state that was first to ratify the Constitution is one of the last to hold primary contests this year, with Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons facing a challenge from the left Tuesday, while Republican contests for House and Senate feature establishment-backed candidates against younger opponents with a history of opioid addiction.

Here’s three things to watch Tuesday.

Is Coons vulnerable from the left?

Hoping to join a pool of younger progressive Democrats who have toppled established incumbents, 34-year-old Jessica Scarane is challenging Coons as he makes a bid for a second full term.

Coons first entered the Senate after winning a 2010 special election to serve out the rest of Joe Biden’s term after he became vice president. He’s now a key Biden insider with the ear of the Democratic presidential nominee. Coons is known for seeking consensus-based legislative solutions and building relationships across the aisle, a style Scarane has targeted during the campaign.

