US court allows Trump to phase out Temporary Protected Status

A U.S. federal court on Monday sided with the Trump administration over its effort to terminate Temporary Protected Status for a number of countries, potentially ending by next year humanitarian protections for some 400,000 immigrants who have lived in the United States for decades.

Congress created the Temporary Protected Status designation in 1990 to grant individuals from countries struck by natural disaster, armed conflict or other “extraordinary and temporary conditions” the ability to stay in the United States without fearing deportation. In 2017 and 2018, the Department of Homeland Security tried to end these protections for individuals from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Nepal and Sudan, but its attempts were blocked by various court decisions.

In a 2-1 decision Monday, a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled that the terminations of these designations were not reviewable by the court. It found that while the plaintiffs had sufficiently demonstrated that President Donald Trump “expressed racial animus against ‘non-white, non-European’ immigrants,” they had “cited no evidence linking the President’s animus to the TPS terminations — such as evidence that the President personally sought to influence the TPS terminations, or that any administration officials involved in the TPS decision-making process were themselves motivated by animus.”

Judge Morgan Christen, however, noted in her dissent that she would have affirmed the lower court’s injunction.

The lawsuit was first brought by the American Civil Liberty Union of Southern California and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network on behalf of nine TPS holders and five U.S. citizen children of TPS designees. Crista Ramos, a U.S.-born teenager whose mother is a TPS beneficiary, is the lead plaintiff.