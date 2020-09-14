The Washington shadow delegation, elected representatives who advocate for D.C. statehood, has lost one of its inaugural members, Florence Pendleton, who died at her Georgia home on Sept. 10 at the age of 94.

“She was really a pioneer in so many ways,” said Paul Strauss, a current shadow senator who served with her for a decade.

Pendleton was first elected in 1990 as one of the two shadow senators selected by Washington residents. She and Rev. Jesse Jackson were the first people to fill the unpaid roles.

She had been in failing health after suffering a seizure last month, according to Strauss, who spoke with members of her family. A funeral has been planned for Wednesday in her hometown of Columbus, Ga.

Strauss said she was a champion not only for D.C. statehood, but for the rights of the city and its residents.