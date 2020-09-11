House employees will not have their payroll taxes deferred as allowed under President Donald Trump’s executive actions last month, Chief Administrative Officer Philip G. Kiko informed staff in a “Dear Colleague” letter Friday.

Trump last month gave employers the option starting Sept. 1 to defer collection of employee payroll taxes, which are withheld in paychecks, for individuals who make less than $4,000 on a bi-weekly basis. The tax deferral, authorized through the end of the year, is intended to be a stimulus measure to counter the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although many private sector employers have opted not to participate, the Trump administration has told executive agencies to defer payroll taxes for federal employees. Because Congress is not part of the executive branch, House and Senate employees were not affected by that mandate.

The CAO, which oversees payroll for House employees, said it weighed the benefit of the deferral against the challenges of implementing it.

“After reviewing the guidance and considering the unique structure of the House, the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer, with the concurrence of the Committee on House Administration, has determined that implementing the deferral would not be in the best interests of the House or our employees,” Kiko wrote. “As a result, we will not implement the payroll tax deferral.”