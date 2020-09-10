FDA to review huge applications from vaping companies

The FDA has a year, under a court order, to assess the companies’ data and decide which devices or flavors can be legally sold. In the meantime, the agency says it will start deciding whether applications are complete and warrant a further review. Applicants whose submissions are accepted can keep selling their existing products for a year.

The FDA first asserted jurisdiction over the products four years ago but repeatedly delayed this deadline. Some lawmakers frustrated with the FDA’s pace want swift action from the agency now.

“The FDA must clear the market of e-cigarettes that miss the application deadline or have their application denied,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., who has convened hearings on e-cigarettes as chairman of the Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

But it could be months, if not well into 2021, before the FDA makes any decisions that alter the vaping landscape or affect the trajectory of underage use.

Avalanche of applications

Part of the challenge is the sheer number of applications. The FDA last week said the market for vaping products is so large that “the likelihood of FDA reviewing all of these applications during the one-year review period is low” since the cache of applications will be “several orders of magnitude greater than anything the Agency has experienced.”