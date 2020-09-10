As president of Unite Here International, Donald “D.” Taylor watched helplessly as the coronavirus outbreak put 98 percent of his union out of work.

Before the pandemic, Unite Here was growing by leaps and bounds, and its political clout with it. The union’s Nevada chapter parlayed its 60,000 casino workers into a hot streak of Democratic electoral wins in recent years, taking control of the governor’s mansion and the state Legislature, plus a pair of U.S. senators.

But with 80 percent of his 307,000 members in the hard-hit hospitality and entertainment sectors still out of work and not paying dues, Taylor had to lay off organizers and force early retirements — cuts that local chapters have emulated.

Despite the pandemic and the economic suffering it has caused, Taylor said Unite Here’s members will turn out in force to deliver votes this year because they see President Donald Trump’s reelection as an existential threat.

“They’re quite worried about their union, about their livelihoods, their families and the future of the country,” he said.