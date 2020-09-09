Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s most recent take on pandemic relief may have given zero attention to the struggling transportation industry, but on Wednesday, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International President Sara Nelson said she took his bill as a promising development all the same.

“This was McConnell’s entrance into the negotiations,” said Nelson, just after she and hundreds of flight attendants marched around the U.S. Capitol urging Congress to renew the $25 billion payroll support program passed as part of the roughly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package in March. “And we have been saying we need McConnell to come to the table.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, offered a similar assessment, saying he would back airline aid and characterizing McConnell’s bill as an “icebreaker” aimed at getting the negotiations started.

“We have major airlines headquartered in Texas where hundreds of thousands of people are going to be laid off. Airlines are going to be some of the last ones to recover, so need the help,” he said.

The urgency is growing. On Wednesday, there were 21 days left until the Payroll Support Program expires, and Nelson said without an extension of that aid, nearly 100,000 airline workers may be subject to furloughs beginning Oct. 1.