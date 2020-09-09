Trump assertions of lower drug costs mask truth for many consumers

President Donald Trump campaigns on the message that he’s done more to lower drug prices than any other president, but the reality is more complicated.

The administration contends that drug prices are rising at a slower pace after years of hikes, while research supports the idea that increases for brand-name drugs have moderated.

But that doesn’t tell the full story. The most significant proposals in Congress to drive down prices stalled because of partisan differences and industry opposition. Brand-name drugs are launching at higher prices than in past decades, and their prices continue to increase.

The costs for most generic drugs, which make up the vast majority of prescriptions filled in the United States, have been falling. Yet even when the average price declines or rises at lower rates, the out-of-pocket costs for some individuals continue to climb.

Overall, drug spending keeps going up, and at this point it’s debatable whether the administration deserves credit for any positive trends.