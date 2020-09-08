School districts reliant on online learning because of COVID-19 may soon find students and teachers locked out of computer networks for days or weeks because of cyberattacks that could set kids further back and endanger their privacy.

Districts around the country are woefully unprepared to manage the heightened risks of online learning, say cybersecurity and education experts who predict a rise in ransomware attacks as millions of children begin a new school year in a pandemic.

Ransomware attacks, in which hackers disable network systems and collect sensitive user data before demanding payment for its safe return, and other cyber intrusions targeting schools have increased in recent years. School districts often lack large cybersecurity budgets and struggle to convince teachers and students to take proper precautions.

Some of the country’s largest school districts, including Los Angeles and Atlanta, recently started the year fully online. Others are offering hybrid learning options that have some students working remotely. Both scenarios could result in an already target-rich environment becoming more exposed than ever before.

“There is a very high likelihood this is going to be a very rocky fall for school districts with respect to cybersecurity,” said Doug Levin, president of EdTech Strategies, which tracks ransomware attacks, data breaches and other cyberattacks on K-12 schools.