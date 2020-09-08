McConnell announces vote on ‘targeted’ coronavirus relief package
Proposal to cost less than earlier $1 trillion plan; unlikely to advance in Senate, but could bolster GOP incumbents
The Senate could take up a slimmed-down version of COVID-19 relief legislation this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.
“I will be moving immediately today to set up a floor vote as soon as this week," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement. McConnell said the revised measure would be introduced later on Tuesday.
It wasn't immediately clear what changes, if any, would be added to an earlier version that Senate Republicans floated last month. That “skinny” plan would cost less than the $1 trillion package of relief bills they introduced in July.
“Today, the Senate Republican majority is introducing a new targeted proposal, focused on some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues,” McConnell’s statement said. “It does not contain every idea our party likes. I am confident Democrats will feel the same. Yet Republicans believe the many serious differences between our two parties should not stand in the way of agreeing where we can agree and making law that helps our nation.”
Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters on a call Tuesday that the GOP conference would discuss the legislation during a meeting on Wednesday.
The legislation is unlikely to advance in the narrowly-divided Senate; Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer last week said “emaciated” would be a better term for the measure than “skinny.” But voting on expanded unemployment benefits, aid to the Postal Service and small-business relief could bolster the political fortunes of endangered GOP incumbents who want to be on record as supporting more relief for their constituents.
As circulated last month, the skinny plan draft would continue $300 in added weekly unemployment insurance benefits through Dec. 27. Currently those benefits are flowing due to White House administrative actions, but the funding is capped and could run out as soon as this month.
The measure also would enable a “second draw” on the Paycheck Protection Program for eligible small businesses who have experienced sharp revenue losses. It would also turn a $10 billion postal loan into a grant if the agency's cash on hand drops precipitously.
The proposal would also provide $105 billion for education as schools struggle with reopening during the start of the academic year. An additional $29 billion was included in the earlier draft for COVID-19 vaccine and drug development and distribution, as well as $16 billion for testing and contact tracing.
It would also include a liability shield for businesses, schools and health care providers so they couldn't be sued if they took the proper precautions to safeguard patients, customers and students.
The new version McConnell expects to unveil could have some additions. For instance, Grassley said he wanted it to include $20 billion to compensate agricultural producers for coronavirus-related losses. That funding was proposed in the earlier bill GOP leaders introduced in July.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said her party has already offered significant compromises, including a proposed 35 percent cut to the $3.4 trillion package House Democrats passed in May. The new $2.2 trillion bottom line is over $1 trillion more than Republicans' original package they rolled out in July.
McConnell's statement cited support from over 100 House Democrats for a narrower bill that both parties could agree on. The House reconvened for a special session last month to take up legislation that would cover $25 billion in Postal Service revenue losses, but Democratic leaders didn't address calls from the rank-and-file to add further relief measures.
“Working families must not suffer more than necessary because Democrat leaders think citizens’ pain may help their political fortunes,” McConnell said. “Congress can, should, and must do more to help. The Senate will vote and the American people will be watching.”
The gap between the parties might be narrowing somewhat, however. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said late last month that the administration could support a $1.3 trillion plan, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested last week that the figure could creep up to $1.5 trillion.
Ellyn Ferguson contributed to this report.