McConnell announces vote on ‘targeted’ coronavirus relief package

The Senate could take up a slimmed-down version of COVID-19 relief legislation this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

“I will be moving immediately today to set up a floor vote as soon as this week," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement. McConnell said the revised measure would be introduced later on Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what changes, if any, would be added to an earlier version that Senate Republicans floated last month. That “skinny” plan would cost less than the $1 trillion package of relief bills they introduced in July.

“Today, the Senate Republican majority is introducing a new targeted proposal, focused on some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues,” McConnell’s statement said. “It does not contain every idea our party likes. I am confident Democrats will feel the same. Yet Republicans believe the many serious differences between our two parties should not stand in the way of agreeing where we can agree and making law that helps our nation.”