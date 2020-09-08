Divide between Democrats, Republicans widens over coronavirus relief

ANALYSIS — Call it a symptom of pandemic fatigue. Lawmakers have been locked in a partisan battle for months over the size and shape of the next round of coronavirus relief aid. And as the Senate reconvenes Tuesday from its monthlong August recess, neither party shows signs of giving ground.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a bottom line of $2.2 trillion in additional aid as a precondition for resuming bipartisan talks. The Trump administration wants a package little more than half that size, or $1.3 trillion, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

But behind the budget standoff lies an ideological clash over how best to respond to a pandemic that is lasting longer than most anticipated when it first hit in March. And the longer the coronavirus threat endures, the more difficult it becomes to heal the divide.

When the virus first hit, lawmakers rushed to respond, passing more than $2.4 trillion in aid in a flurry of legislation in March and April.

But six months later, with no vaccine yet in sight and no end to the economic misery, conservatives have begun questioning the wisdom of trying to prop up an economy through federal support for an indefinite, extended period of time.