Doctors’ fees may mean a ‘free’ COVID-19 vaccine isn’t free

Millions of uninsured Americans seeking a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the hook for a fee if health care providers charge to administer it.

So even while the federal government has purchased millions of doses of vaccine in deals worth billions of dollars, it’s not clear everyone will be able to get one for free.

Even if pharmacists and doctors don’t charge for a vaccine itself, they can charge an “administrative fee.”

This fee offers a financial incentive to provide the vaccine, and covers costs associated with storage and the health care providers’ time, but it also imposes another barrier to vaccination, according to Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, which works with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states to implement immunization.

Though the fees are likely to be capped by federal officials, any fee will frustrate uninsured Americans and reduce vaccination rates among some of the same people most exposed to infection.