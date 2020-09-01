Clyburn to Mnuchin: This is a ‘call to action’

House Democrats overseeing pandemic relief called on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to resume negotiations on a new aid package, saying more help was needed quickly to shore up a faltering economy.

The Democratic majority of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis used a hearing Tuesday to press Mnuchin on aid talks, which have stalled for months over the size and shape of a new relief package. A phone call last week between White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California yielded no progress.

“Today’s hearing is a call to action,” said the subcommittee’s chairman, James E. Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat. “Secretary Mnuchin, I hope you will return to the negotiating table prepared to find common cause on legislation that meets the pressing needs of American families and communities that are hurting from this crisis.”

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California asked Mnuchin whether he would support Pelosi’s revised bottom line of a $2.2 trillion package — down from the $3.4 trillion House Democrats sought in the package they passed on a party-line vote in May. Meadows said over the weekend that the White House was prepared to support only $1.3 trillion.