How American aluminum can help us build back better

The coronavirus has required America to unite against the pandemic. As we confront a shortage of medical supplies necessary to protect us, we have learned that having a core industrial base saves lives and is essential to our security. This lesson has never been clearer than when, confronted with a shortage of ventilators, we found ourselves grateful to have domestic manufacturers to make up for it.

For decades, it was fashionable to believe that manufacturing was something to offshore to other countries and the market would simply replace those high-paying industrial jobs. But those replacement jobs never materialized, decimating America’s industrial heartland and shrinking our middle class.

While policymakers work to onshore lost industrial production, Century Aluminum has fought to prevent the offshoring of a core American industry: primary aluminum. Even as we faced severe cost pressure from anticompetitive global actors, we have kept our smelters open in Kentucky and South Carolina.

Century’s smelters provide American workers with good paying jobs that allow them to break through to the middle class — the very jobs policymakers are focused on expanding. These smelters and our workers are invaluable to their surrounding communities, pouring money into coffee shops and car dealerships, and paying the tax dollars that support school systems.

I understand that the aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump imposed may not be popular with some. But as the U.S. examines how to restore its lost manufacturing capacity and expand access to the middle class, policymakers must view the experience of the aluminum industry as a cautionary tale — and a way forward.