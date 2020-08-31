GOP governors ignored mask mandate advice from task force

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released eight weekly reports from the White House Coronavirus Task Force this summer that showed concerns about the coronavirus’s spread, the same time period when the administration prematurely declared victory over the pandemic.

The previously undisclosed reports provide state-by-state updates on the number of confirmed cases, diagnostic tests conducted, the test positivity rate and confirmed deaths from COVID-19, as well as policy recommendations.

“The Task Force reports released today show the White House has known since June that coronavirus cases were surging across the country and many states were becoming dangerous ‘red zones’ where the virus was spreading fast,” said Select Committee Chairman James E. Clyburn, D-S.C, in a statement Monday.

“Rather than being straight with the American people and creating a national plan to fix the problem, the President and his enablers kept these alarming reports private while publicly downplaying the threat to millions of Americans. As a result of the President’s failures, more than 58,000 additional Americans have died since the Task Force first started issuing private warnings, and many of the Task Force’s recommendations still have not been implemented,” he said.

Republicans on the subcommittee accused Democrats of concocting “another phony scandal,” saying that the reports’ data was widely available. But the task force’s recommendations, which at times sharply contradicted public statements from the White House, had not been released until Monday.