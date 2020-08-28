While Democrats never highlighted impeaching President Donald Trump during their convention last week, House Republican members brought it up three times this week to demonstrate how unfair the opposing party had been to Trump.

New York’s Elise Stefanik and New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew arguably would not have been picked to speak at the GOP convention if not for their roles in defending Trump against impeachment. Both leaned into the topic.

“Since his first day in office, President Trump has fought tirelessly to deliver results for all Americans, despite the Democrats’ baseless and illegal impeachment sham and the media’s endless obsession with it,” Stefanik said Wednesday. “I was proud to lead the effort standing up for the Constitution, President Trump and, most importantly, the American people. This attack was not just on the president, it was an attack on you — your voice and your vote.”

Stefanik said the American people “were not swayed by these partisan attacks” and their support for Trump was “stronger than ever before.”

The impeachment process led Stefanik, who was previously one of the more moderate Republicans in Congress, to become the president’s leading female defender in a House Republican Conference full of Trump surrogates who are mostly men.