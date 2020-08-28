RNC fact check: Trump speech filled with falsehoods

By Brooks Jackson, Eugene Kiely, Lori Robertson, Robert Farley, Jessica McDonald, D'Angelo Gore, Rem Rieder and Saranac Hale Spencer, FactCheck.org

At the close of the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, President Donald Trump distorted the facts on the economy, COVID-19, health care, the military, immigration, policing and foreign affairs.

Here is the analysis:

Economy

Not the “greatest” in history: The president repeated the empty boast that he made the U.S. economy the “strongest” and “greatest” in world history — before this year’s pandemic-induced collapse.

Within three short years, we built the strongest economy in the history of the world. [...] In a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history. President Donald Trump, Aug. 27, 2020

It’s true that the U.S. economy is still the largest in the world — but that was true under all recent presidents, and as far back as 1871 by some accounts. But “biggest” isn’t the same as “strongest” or “greatest.”