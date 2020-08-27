It look LaVontae Brooks a whole week before he could bring himself to watch the video. When he finally did, he was disturbed by what he saw, an African American man slowly dying, gasping for breath and calling for his mother while a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

“It is difficult for me to see Black people abused by anyone, especially by law enforcement,” he said. The video “sickened me to my stomach and I cried a bit. I cried because although I am not George Floyd, I saw myself in him.”

Like many Americans, Brooks watched an apprehended George Floyd die at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman as other officers looked on. The killing sparked outrage and protests in large cities, suburbs and small towns across the country.

But unlike most Americans, Brooks is a staffer on Capitol Hill, where his proximity to powerful lawmakers gives him a greater opportunity to channel that sense of loss into action through the legislative process.

He’s one of several staffers who have formed a new task force convened by the Congressional Black Associates and the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus, two long-standing professional networks on the Hill. The new group wants congressional leadership to focus on a set of policy areas that it says will “begin to address systems of injustice in America.”