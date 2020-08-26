In Alaska forest, Reagan biographer sees a winning GOP strategy

Craig Shirley sees an opportunity in the trees.

The chairman of a conservative political advocacy group Ronald Reagan founded in 1977, Shirley has bucked fellow conservatives by urging President Donald Trump to keep an existing ban on logging, vehicles, road construction and other industrial activity in the Tongass National Forest in Alaska.

“I can find no reason why this should be going on,” Shirley, who leads Citizens for the Republic and wrote four books about the 40th president, said in an interview. “But like a lot of government bureaucracies and programs, they have a life of their own and nobody seems to know the beginning.”

At the president’s direction, the U.S. Forest Service proposed in October eliminating a policy known as the “roadless rule,” which prevents the building of roads into pristine forests for logging and other purposes. The three-member Alaska delegation to Congress, plus Gov. Mike Dunleavy supported eliminating the rule. All are Republicans. In an an environmental impact statement for the rule change, the Forest Service proposed exempting 9.2 million acres of the Tongass from the bans.

Shirley and other conservative figures, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and Ed Rollins, a leader of the pro-Trump Great America PAC, which has spent $6.2 million this cycle to reelect Trump, sent a letter in late July to the president urging him to maintain the protections.