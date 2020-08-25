Most Americans, especially Republicans, believe that social media companies censor political views that the platforms consider objectionable, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

While a majority of respondents from both political parties said that social media censorship was growing, “this belief is especially common — and growing — among Republicans,” Pew said in a report released last week.

Nine out of 10 Republicans and independents who lean Republican said it was somewhat likely that social media companies curtail objectionable political views, a number that has grown from 85 percent who expressed similar views in 2018, Pew said. Republicans and those who lean toward Republicans also said social media companies favor liberal views over conservative opinions, Pew found.

The survey results come as social media platforms have become highly contentious battlegrounds for political views two months before the November presidential election.