Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday elicited outrage from Democrats and former U.S. diplomats, who said the potential 2024 Republican contender was being a hypocrite and causing serious harm to longstanding State Department norms around apolitical service.

Pompeo recorded his address to the RNC on Monday in Jerusalem from the rooftop of the famous King David Hotel, where he was traveling on official business. A State Department spokesperson said the actual recording of the remarks did not involve taxpayer resources.

He will be the first modern sitting secretary of State to address a national political convention, breaking with decades of bipartisan norms that “politics stops at the water’s edge.”

Pompeo is widely considered by Republicans a probable 2024 presidential candidate. His address with the Old City as a backdrop is notable as support for Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is highly prized by white evangelical voters, a crucial voting bloc for President Donald Trump and one that future GOP presidential contenders are expected to assiduously court.

“The decision by President Trump and Secretary Pompeo to stage a convention speech in Jerusalem continues a disturbing trend by Republicans to politicize the issue of Israel and try to weaponize the U.S.-Israel relationship for political gain,” said Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., who is widely seen among Democratic circles as a possible pick to be secretary of State should Biden win in November.