Shortened census schedule cuts data review time

The Census Bureau has halved the time it has for combing through data from 2020 census results in a verification process that weeds out duplicate responses and finds people who never responded — a step experts say is key to an accurate count.

Under pressure from the Trump administration to end the count early, the agency will conclude all enumeration efforts on Sept. 30, and then comb through data before wrapping up the whole process by Dec. 31 — half the time the agency originally anticipated after delaying its initial schedule because of the pandemic.

Meghan Maury, a member of the agency’s National Advisory Committee, said the Census Bureau risks missing millions by shortening its timeline to meet the year-end statutory deadline.

“Both sides of the story are very important. Not counting people in the first place is obviously critically important, but then also not giving the bureau the time it needs to process the data is hugely problematic,” Maury said. “It really has a huge impact on whether or not that data is credible.”

Maury, a policy director for the National LGBTQ Task Force, said the Census Bureau’s data-combing process cuts down on overcounts of mostly white people who own multiple homes, or whose college-age children were counted both on campus and at home. It also helps track people from minority or other historically undercounted groups the agency missed initially.