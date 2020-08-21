Leadership races begin as Cárdenas announces bid for assistant speaker

“If we truly want to have success as a caucus fighting for the American people and ensure that no one gets left behind, we must have diversity at every level of the House,” Cardenas said in a letter to his colleagues announcing his candidacy.

House Democrats have not yet set a date for their leadership elections but they typically occur a few weeks after the November elections, often timed with new member orientation. Because members-elect get to participate in the leadership elections, any delay in election results from counting mail-in ballots could delay new member orientation and the party leadership elections.

Cárdenas has served in leadership before. In 2016, Democrats created a seat at the table for a representative of members who’ve served five or fewer terms, and Cárdenas was the first member elected to the post. The position is limited to one term, so Cárdenas could not run again in 2018.

For the past three Congresses, Cárdenas has served as chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s political arm, BOLD PAC. In his letter to colleagues, he said he hopes to bring the “experience, determination, and resourcefulness” he devoted to that role to Democratic leadership.

“In two election cycles, we increased the number of Hispanic members from 25 to 39 and raised $17 million to elect Democrats,” he said. “In this 2020 cycle, we are on track to raise more than $13 million and, once again, increase Hispanic representation in Congress. I am proud of our achievements and we are sharing our success beyond the CHC as we have endorsed and contributed to more than 130 non-Hispanic incumbents and candidates over the past six years.”