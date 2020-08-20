Biden’s immigration plan: Cancel Trump orders, seek bill in Congress

Not only would President Donald Trump’s border wall come to an end if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defeats him in November, Biden would quickly move to roll back many of Trump’s executive orders and actions on immigration, according to the candidate and the party platform.

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration, No. 1,” Biden told Black and Hispanic journalists during a press briefing in early August.

“I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry — that’s where all the bad stuff is happening,” he said.

Biden also has vowed to pursue comprehensive immigration legislation, something that Congress hasn’t been able to do since 1986 and failed notably in 2013, when House Republicans rebuffed a Senate-passed bill.

Passing legislation would likely be a heavy lift, but Biden could move quickly to rescind the executive orders and actions that Trump has signed, a total pegged at more than 400 by the Migration Policy Institute.