What to watch in Alaska, Florida and Wyoming primaries Tuesday

Some of the last competitive primaries of this cycle take place Tuesday, as three states — Wyoming, Florida and Alaska — choose nominees for fall matchups.

Two Senate races will be on the ballot, with both parties in Wyoming picking their favorites to replace retiring Republican Michael B. Enzi and four candidates vying for the Democatic nomination to take on Republican Dan Sullivan in Alaska.

But the majority of the attention will be on Florida, where both parties are targeting a handful of House seats in the perennial swing state. Outside spending is also flowing into crowded Republican primaries for two open seats, and embattled freshman GOP Rep. Ross Spano faces a primary challenge.

The election will also serve as one of the last tests of mail-in ballots before November. Again, the focus will be on Florida, where as of Friday, 1.9 million votes had been cast by mail but 2.4 million of the ballots that have been requested had yet to be returned, according to the Miami Herald.

To be valid, ballots in Florida and Wyoming must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, a requirement that has been questioned amid surges of absentee ballot requests and reports of widespread mail delivery delays.