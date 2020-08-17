Crawford plays legislative whack-a-mole with China-made buses, railcars

Hours into the second day of an agonizingly lengthy markup of the House surface transportation bill, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., popped up on the Cisco WebEx livestream and began introducing a series of amendments with a singular purpose: Keeping China out of U.S. transit systems.

For close to 15 minutes, the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials introduced amendments that quickly advanced by voice vote.

“You’ve had a pretty good run,” observed Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, D-Mass.

A few weeks later, Crawford was back at it, submitting an amendment to a transportation spending bill on China again, albeit with less success.

Crawford, 54, is an Army veteran whose even-keeled demeanor belies his prior career as a news anchor and, briefly, a country music singer. (His first and only album, “Crackin’ Out," is framed and displayed on the wall in his Rayburn office; he still plays guitar in a band called Triple Nickel.)