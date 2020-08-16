House interrupting recess to act on Postal Service ‘sabotage’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling House lawmakers back to Washington this coming week to vote on legislation to bar the U.S. Postal Service from implementing changes to “operations or level of service.”

A vote could come as soon as Saturday, Aug. 22, according to a senior Democratic aide. That would mean a rare weekend session that would interrupt the traditional summer recess. The House wasn’t originally scheduled to return for floor votes until Sept. 14, barring the need to take up a coronavirus relief bill before then.

In a “Dear Colleague” letter Sunday evening, Pelosi said that the House’s return is in response to “devastating effects” of what she called President Donald Trump’s “campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters.”

Trump said Thursday he opposed emergency funding for election operations and the Postal Service because it could allow more people to vote by mail.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer is expected to announce full details of the return schedule and legislative agenda on a Monday morning call with the Democratic Caucus.