Boys State churns out members of Congress. These were their teenage dreams

“A message of unity, as good as it sounds, and as good as it ultimately is for our country, is not winning anyone any elections,” attendee Ben Feinstein says in one scene. “You have to use personal attacks and you have to find divisive issues in order to differentiate yourself at all.”

A budding cynic, he uses his campaign speech to do just that. He leans hard into division as he champions “Americanism,” a worldview that doesn’t have much wiggle room. Especially dangerous, in his telling, are the antiwar positions of the activist group Code Pink.

As these young politicians hone their talents, a realization sets in: This probably won’t be the last time we hear from the subjects of this film. From gathering signatures and crafting speeches, to making political ads in the form of Instagram memes, the boys do it all. (Girls can do it all, too, but they can’t do it here. Instead, they go to Girls State, a sister program not featured in the documentary.)

Listening to speech after speech, filled with red-meat cliches, we hear our own adult politics recited back to us, but it’s not quite that simple. When a gubernatorial candidate tries out some heated rhetoric, people compare him to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, which counts as high praise. It’s hard to tell where the roleplaying ends and the next political era begins.

Questions pile up: What can the leaders of the future learn from these highly specific conditions? If a boy debates abortion at an all-boys camp, does it make a sound? And if the program revolves around a group of chosen high schoolers, destined to pack up and leave at the end of the week, just what is the point of writing a party platform with a position on immigration?