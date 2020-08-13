The Trump administration official overseeing the nationwide strategy for COVID-19 diagnostic testing is pushing back on the idea that more widespread and frequent testing of asymptomatic individuals is needed, arguing that focusing on the sick and vulnerable is already leading to an improvement in caseloads.

As some state and federal leaders push for schools and businesses to reopen, some public health experts say widespread testing using diagnostics that are cheaper and potentially less accurate is the best way to ensure that cases are caught before more people are infected.

The logic behind the approach is that these tests can be processed more quickly, and anyone with a positive result would need to follow up with a more accurate test to confirm an infection. Under such a system, you would guard against false negatives by having people tested every few days.

But Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, called it a “false narrative” that there is a need for millions of tests every day. He argued that widespread, frequent testing like that could result in delays of processing tests for people who are actually symptomatic. He also said it could instill a false sense of security in those who test negative if they use the result as an excuse to abandon public health measures like wearings masks or social distancing.

“You beat the virus by smart policies supplemented by strategic testing,” he said on a call with reporters Thursday. “You do not beat the virus by shotgun testing everybody, all the time.”