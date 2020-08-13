At Gettysburg, worry over preserving history without sugarcoating

Like unblinking sentries on watch, monuments dot the southern and western edges of the Gettysburg National Military Park, where over three hot July days in 1863 the United States repelled an Army of rebels led by Robert E. Lee, whose invasion of Pennsylvania cost more than 50,000 casualties for both sides.

In all, there are 40 monuments to Confederate soldiers at Gettysburg, including 12 monuments to their secessionist states. That number could be zero if a section of a spending bill, which the House passed in July, becomes law. There is strong opposition to that provision and others in the Republican-controlled Senate.

In the final year of his first term, President Donald Trump is trying to extend his political future by banking on the past and defending monuments to Confederate military and civilian leaders like Andrew Jackson, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Lee, who turned on their nation to preserve slavery.