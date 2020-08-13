As COVID-19 crisis raises risk of suicide and mental illness, Americans deserve more help

The COVID-19 outbreak has not only put the physical health of Americans at risk, it has significantly impacted people’s mental health as well. Job insecurity and unemployment, social isolation, and the difficulty of caring for sick relatives and children have combined to create the perfect storm of distress for countless families.

In fact, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine reports that it has seen a 65 percent increase in emails and calls since the pandemic began. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association warned of the high potential for an increase in suicides for years to come.

Mental health challenges are particularly pronounced in rural parts of the country. Rural areas often struggle with easy access to specialty medical providers like mental health professionals. In 2016, the University of Nebraska Medical Center reported that 1 in 5 Nebraskans had reported experiencing mental illness over the previous year. Tragically, in 2018, suicide was the second leading cause of death in the state for Nebraskans aged 15 to 34 years.

Similarly, the Minnesota Department of Human Services reports that 1 in 5 Minnesotans face mental illness each year. In 2015, approximately 9 percent of Minnesotan adults experienced frequent mental distress. This was more pronounced among African Americans (nearly 11 percent). In addition, the suicide rate in Minnesota has steadily increased from approximately 9 per 100,000 Minnesotans in 2000 to 13 per 100,000 in 2015, an unfortunate trend.

The majority of federal funding for mental health falls under discretionary grants and Medicaid block grants. Although the lion’s share of grants come from the Department of Health and Human Services, many grants are spread across several federal agencies, and often can be very difficult for applicants and recipients to navigate. We need to ensure that our federal resources are reaching the people and organizations in need.