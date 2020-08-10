Why Trump’s unemployment boost may only be $300 a week for many

That $400 a week in additional COVID-19 unemployment benefits President Donald Trump announced Saturday? Cash-strapped states have an easy out to provide only $300.

The memorandum that Trump signed Saturday announcing a new “lost wages” program to replace the now lapsed $600 weekly federal pandemic supplement said states would be required to put up 25 percent of the advertised $400 replacement benefit. That’s in accordance with long-standing Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief rules under the Stafford Act, since FEMA’s main disaster fund is the source of federal cash for the new program.

But the Labor Department is giving states some significant wiggle room so they don’t have to part with any cash they weren’t going to previously: They can simply count $100 of regular state unemployment benefits as their 25 percent matching share.

While that would deprive beneficiaries of the extra $100 they’d get if the state paid up, it’s a way for states to dispense with the hassle of finding the extra money to meet the matching requirements otherwise necessary to get even a dime of federal aid.

