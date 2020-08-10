House won’t take votes Labor Day week, citing COVID-19 concerns

The House will only hold committee work during the week of Labor Day in an attempt to minimize the number of people in the Capitol complex, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced Monday.

“The September schedule will follow the same format as June and July, so that we can conduct our necessary work while protecting public health,” Hoyer said in a release.

[Download the CQ Roll Call 2020 Congressional Calendar]

The announcement was made in a newly updated House calendar for the remainder of 2020 — it is the only change in the calendar. That means there will be no House votes until Sept. 14, unless there is a coronavirus relief deal between now and then that merits calling the chamber back into session in the interim.

Hoyer’s announcement comes after the breakdown of talks last week on Capitol Hill between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and White House negotiators led by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.