Rural tenants, already delaying rent, face pinch without relief

The impasse between the Trump administration and congressional Democratic leaders in negotiations over a COVID-19 relief package worries both advocates for rural low-income housing and owners of Department of Agriculture-financed rental properties.

Advocates and landlords say the now-expired federal $600 a week add-on to state unemployment payments probably helped the most vulnerable of rural tenants in USDA-financed rental units — those who don’t receive federal rental assistance — to stay mostly current with payments. In turn, property owners were able to pay expenses such as mortgages.

“Now we’re back to where we were in March,” said Colleen M. Fisher, executive director for the Council for Affordable and Rural Housing whose members build, finance, manage or own rural housing. Fisher said the uncertainty over a possible deal on federal unemployment payments leaves her members up in the air.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he could intervene in the next day or two with an executive order that might include unemployment benefits, but he offered few details.

Fisher said her organization doesn’t have a position on whether benefits should remain at $600 a week, but some of its members think the $200 a week proposed by some Republicans may not be enough to allow tenants to pay rent and feed their families. The organization also wants a COVID-19 bill that provides additional funding for USDA’s rental assistance program, which pays the majority of eligible tenants’ rent.