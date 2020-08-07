Congressional panel slams Fed’s Main Street Lending Program

The Main Street Lending Program, a $600 billion loan facility set up by the Federal Reserve with $75 billion from the Treasury Department, is supposed to be a life preserver for midsize companies too big for the Paycheck Protection Program and too small to issue debt in the Fed-backed securities markets.

But at the first Congressional Oversight Commission hearing Friday, expert after expert said the lending lifeline is falling far short for companies and workers drowning in a coronavirus-ravaged economy.

“I’m here this morning to provide testimony from the perspective of middle-market borrowers to help answer the question that you all are asking: who the Main Street Lending Program is helping,” said Tom Bohn, CEO of the Association for Corporate Growth, which represents 200,000 midsize companies. “Regrettably, I have no answer to offer you. We can neither borrow from the program nor find someone in our membership who has received a loan through it.”

“The Main Street Lending Program, while enacted to assist businesses like our portfolio companies weather the economic storm brought on by the pandemic, is not responsive to their needs as currently structured,” said Vince Foster, executive chairman of the Main Street Capital Corp.

They testified shortly after Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, which runs the Main Street Lending Program. Despite reports that the Treasury has held back the Fed from loosening the facility’s standards, Rosengren pointed no fingers Friday, defending the program as operating as planned to help the sliver of companies that were thrown for a loop by the pandemic but are otherwise healthy.