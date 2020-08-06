Senate clears out in advance of key virus aid meeting

Senators left Washington on Thursday afternoon amid ongoing disputes between congressional leaders and the Trump administration over a pricey coronavirus relief package that neither party wants to leave hanging until after Labor Day.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer will meet again Thursday at 5 p.m. with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as they try to make demonstrable progress before the end of the week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s staying in town, but anyone choosing to head home would have 24 hours’ notice before floor votes. As of Thursday afternoon, the two parties were still sniping at each other it and wasn’t clear they’d narrowed any of the major gaps on big-ticket items like unemployment insurance and state and local government aid.

President Donald Trump, frustrated with the pace of talks, told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that although a deal was still possible, he’s prepared to announce executive actions “probably tomorrow afternoon” or on Saturday morning.

He tweeted that the actions under consideration would involve a potential payroll tax holiday, a moratorium on tenant evictions, relief from student loan obligations and renewed unemployment benefits to replace the extra weekly $600 that lapsed last week.