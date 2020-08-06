How can we fix our health worker shortage? Start with tackling student debt

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, many American communities faced the harsh reality of fewer doctors, nurses, behavioral health providers and dentists, and inadequate access to them. Our nation risks a shortage of up to 120,000 doctors within the next decade and a shortfall of hundreds of thousands of nurses for each of the next several years, current projections show.

Of course, the pandemic has dramatically exacerbated the situation. In recent months, we’ve seen medical students graduating early to enter the field and clinicians called out of retirement or across state lines to provide surge capacity. Worse yet, many states experiencing the greatest spikes in COVID-19 cases are also bracing for the strains of a hurricane season. Texas, Hawaii and Florida have already had to face this truth. We must do something to address these alarming shortages across the country.

The problem starts with medical education in America. We take our most promising students, put them through years of rigorous education and training, and license them on one condition: student loan debt that can average more than $200,000. The burden of paying off these loans steers some of our brightest minds into higher-paying specialties or communities that are more affluent. This leaves many areas underserved and vulnerable to the challenges we now face today.

Doctor shortages in underserved communities also highlight one of the reasons why we see racial disparities in health care outcomes. The coronavirus has magnified these alarming disparities for Americans of color, who are three times more likely to get sick and die from COVID-19 than white patients.

It is clear that today’s public health crisis has exposed major gaps in our health care infrastructure, and we must meet this challenge head-on.