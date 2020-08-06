Democrats press DOT watchdog nominee on independence

Democratic senators Thursday accused the nominee to be inspector general of the Department of Transportation of not being “straight up” on whether his position has been politicized, expressing dissatisfaction with his repeated assertions of independence.

During a hearing of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Democrats sharply grilled Eric Soskin over how his nomination was handled and whether his position as the watchdog of a federal agency has been politicized.

“I just don’t think you’re being straight up, I’ll just tell you that right now,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who declined to ask Soskin about his nomination because doing so would “waste my time.”

“Quite frankly, you’ve been put into a position that is highly political now and you need to address that and how you’re going to handle that moving forward and you have yet to do that,” Tester said.

President Donald Trump nominated Soskin to lead the DOT’s Office of Inspector General on May 15, the day he abruptly fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.