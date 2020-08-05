Government oversight and taxpayer watchdog groups say it's time for the Senate Appropriations Committee to follow its House counterparts and start letting cameras into its markup sessions.

A group of nearly 20 organizations led by Demand Progress, which advocates for government transparency, released a letter Wednesday urging the panel to livestream video of its proceedings. That would be a change from Senate appropriators' traditional practice of only making audio available online for markups, though video webcasts are allowed for committee hearings.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capitol building and hearing rooms are closed to the public and press access is limited,” they wrote. “An audio-only broadcast provides an inferior experience to attending in person, as it can be difficult to identify who is speaking, hard to follow the conversation and nearly impossible to perceive how remarks are being received by committee members.”

Alyssa Pettus, a spokeswoman for Senate Appropriations Republicans, said the panel doesn't plan to change its tradition of keeping its markups audio-only for observers following along remotely. "The committee’s approach on that will remain consistent with longstanding practice," she said.

Meanwhile, it's not even clear Senate appropriators will hold any markups this year at all, which would make the outside groups' contention a moot point at least for now.