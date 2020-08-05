Photos: Plebe Summer in the COVID-19 era

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis welcomed its Class of 2024 on June 29 in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Following a two-week mandatory quarantine, training for the new appointees, or “plebes,” kicked off on July 20. CQ Roll Call spent a day at the academy last week documenting how the pandemic is affecting the Navy’s future leaders.
Their day begins at dawn with an hour of physical training. The plebes then depart into their respective companies for a series of activities around physical training, marksmanship and character development. While the six weeks of training aren’t too different from years past, COVID-19 has changed how activities can be done.