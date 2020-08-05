Controversial witnesses testify at Senate Judiciary hearing on protests

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution held a hearing Tuesday on free speech and protests, but one witness in particular posed a problem for Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii.

Witness Kyle Shideler is a senior analyst for the Center for Security Policy, a think tank that has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. "I would like to register my concern that they are represented here," Hirono said.

Shideler was not the only witness with a controversial background.

Andrew Ngo, a Portland-Ore.-based editor-at-large of the conservative Canadian news site The Post Millennial, was introduced as an independent journalist by subcommittee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Ngo has written controversial articles about Islam, including a Wall Street Journal op-ed that had to be corrected for falsely suggesting that "alcohol-free zones" in England were connected to the immigrant Muslim population.

