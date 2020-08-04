Trump’s TikTok threat lacks coherent tech strategy, experts say

President Donald Trump’s push to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok is only the latest in a yearslong struggle by his administration to slow China’s technology juggernaut.

But experts say the U.S. effort lacks a well-coordinated policy that addresses domestic tech investment as well as concerns of key American allies.

“I think Trump’s model of administration is like the Mongol hordes; he points the sword and everyone gallops, but there’s not a lot of coordination,” said Jim Lewis, director of the technology and public policy program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The United States appears to be taking a multipronged approach to thwarting China’s technology goals spelled out in its “Made in China 2025” industrial policy, which seeks to make the country the dominant global power in tech and manufacturing. But there’s “disagreement within the administration on how far to go,” Lewis said.