Highway work at risk as Congress considers next recovery bill

As Congress wrangles with the latest attempt at a coronavirus relief package, state highway departments are increasingly alarmed at the possibility of some $37 billion in budget shortfalls.

Most states pay for their highways with federal support and a state gas tax. But with a precipitous drop in driving since March, they’ve struggled.

And while empty airports and subway cars have provided very visible symbols of the decline in travel caused by COVID-19, empty highways have not yet ignited the imagination of lawmakers trying to figure out where to throw federal dollars during this crisis.

Highways were not included in the roughly $2 trillion relief bill that passed Congress in March , though that bill provided $150 billion to states and localities to use as they needed. Some 75 percent of that money has been allocated, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers, with the delays largely spurred by states awaiting guidance from the Treasury Department.

And while the House included $15 billion for state departments of transportation in the bill it passed May 15, a series of bills introduced in the Senate last week aimed at responding to the crisis included nothing for them.