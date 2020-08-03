Sides cite ‘productive’ but slow-moving coronavirus aid talks

Negotiations on a COVID-19 relief bill inched forward Monday during a two-hour meeting between congressional Democrats and key Trump administration officials, though the sides remain far apart on several key issues.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told rank-and-file Democrats on a conference call that she sees talks bleeding into next week, when both chambers are scheduled to be out of session, according to two sources on the call who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pelosi earlier characterized the meeting as “productive," however, telling reporters it focused on education funding, as schools throughout the country struggle with dozens of issues related to remote learning or a hybrid schedule.

“Opening our schools is a place where we spent a good deal of time,” Pelosi said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said negotiators went over the various funding levels for health care, education and economic programs in the dueling Democratic and GOP bills with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.