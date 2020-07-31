Spending on Christmas parties among allegations in ethics report on Sanford Bishop

Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. may have used thousands in campaign funds for personal expenses on gas fill-ups for him and his family, greens fees at country clubs, luxurious trips and school tuition.

Further, the Georgia Democrat also may have spent more than $16,000 in taxpayer money for joint Christmas parties — featuring a saxophonist and DJ equipment — with his congressional staff and his wife’s employees, according to an Office of Congressional Ethics report released Friday.

The OCE report was released because the House Ethics Committee decided to further extend its investigation into Bishop.

The allegations are broken down into two categories: improper use of campaign funds and impermissible use of Sanford’s Members’ Representational Allowance, both of which would be violations of federal law and House rules. The MRA is taxpayer-funded money only to be used to support official member duties, such as staff salaries and official travel.

The OCE found “widespread mismanagement and misuse of the Sanford Bishop for Congress campaign committee funds” in which Bishop may have misused the money for personal pursuits. The office also said some of the spending in question could be tied to Evelyn Turner Pugh, who was employed as treasurer from 1993 until 2019 and may have misspent campaign funds on herself and falsified Federal Election Commission filings. Pugh made several errors and misused funds, the OCE said.