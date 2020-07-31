Communist China puts our technology and safety at risk every day

It’s been a long time coming, but more and more Americans are waking up to the threat of Chinese influence in our technology. This is a reality we must face as a nation and one we need to get a handle on before it’s too late.

The FBI is currently investigating more than 1,000 cases of Chinese technology theft. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently highlighted the dangers of TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform that has gained influence with young Americans. While the lip-syncing videos on TikTok may appear harmless, this company’s data harvesting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, is far from innocuous.

The CCP’s ever-expanding influence in global technology poses a grave threat to America and our allies every single day.

And yet this isn’t a new problem. For years, the Chinese government has stolen data and information as it seeks to achieve global dominance in technology and military capabilities. More than a decade ago, Chinese hackers targeted Google, Adobe and other high-profile tech firms to steal intellectual property and personal data. Though it wasn’t the first cyberattack to originate in China, “Operation Aurora” demonstrated the severity of this threat back in 2009.

As brazen as that breach was, China continued to up the ante. A series of high-profile cyberattacks on major international retailers and U.S. defense contractors was followed by a devastating 2014-15 breach of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Communist China got its hands on the records of 19 million Americans who had applied for national security jobs — a document trove said to be the “crown jewels” of spycraft. The federal government’s response was insufficient, and the CCP escalated their attacks and fine-tuned their methods even further.